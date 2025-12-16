Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The DAA board has told chief executive Kenny Jacobs of its intention to suspend him on full pay, in a move that raises the prospect of a High Court conflict between the two parties. As Arthur Beesley reports, te move comes as the board initiates a disciplinary investigation into Mr Jacobs’ conduct, after new issues emerged when a senior barrister was investigating two formal complaints against him in the spring and summer.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned the Government against its plans to save just €1 out of every €7 in corporation tax next year, which it described as “risky” and “a marked shift in policy”. In an opening submission to the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight on Tuesday, seen by Eoin BUrke-Kennedy, the council will warn that only 15 per cent of corporation tax receipts will be saved next year, down from 32 per cent this year.

The Government is to give new powers to the Agri-Food regulator to allow it to compel large and medium-sized businesses, including processors and retailers, provide it with price and market information for reports on particular sectors. Martin Wall has the details.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has advised affiliates representing members in the private sector to lodge pay claims for between 4.7 per cent and 6 per cent “where sustainable” in 2026. The move comes after a meeting of Ictu’s Private sector committee on Monday afternoon. Emmet Malone has the story.

Cantillon looks at what could be next in the DAA-Kenny Jacobs dispute, while also assessing the next direction on interest rates for the ECB.

Irish grocery retailers have faced a sharp rise in labour costs over the past five years against a backdrop of wage increases, stiff competition for talent and an increasing need to pay for security staff, according to new data from Excel Recruitment. Ian Curran reports.

In Your Money, Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of a 50-year mortgage in recent weeks as a way on to the property ladder for some people. Fiona Reddan investigates the idea. Is it a hand up to the ladder, or a trapdoor to perpetual debt?

Dominic Coyle answers a reader question on what happened to a person’s retirement fund after they die. Who gets what is leftover?

Galway-based sports tech company Orreco has raised $4 million (€3.4 million) in funding from investors who include billionaire Mark Cuban and announced the acquisition of Australian AI computer vision specialist Data Driven Sports Analytics (DDSA). Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying to see whether there is sufficient support among European capitals to approve the controversial Mercosur trade deal. France, a key vote that could decide whether the proposed trade deal is accepted or rejected, has asked for a December 20th deadline to be pushed back to let further talks take place. Jack Power has the story.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.