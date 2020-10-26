Ulster Bank to introduce new card payment controls on app

Ulster Bank is to introduce card payment controls on its mobile app to give users the ability to block and unblock certain payments.

The feature will involve individual on/off toggles to enable customers to block and unblock certain payments – such as subscription services and gambling transactions – instantly.

Among the transactions that can be blocked on debit cards are international payments to prevent a customer’s debit card details being used in-store in another country, as well as gambling transactions, including lottery tickets purchased online and in-app.

Other payments include online transactions worldwide; telephony transactions; chip and pin payments; contactless payments; and subscription services, such as Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime and gym memberships.

All of the above are instant on/off with the exception of the gambling block, which has a 48-hour “cooldown period” before being switched off.

Ulster Bank head of everyday banking Lisa Slattery said the controls “give our customers greater choice when it comes to using their Ulster Bank debit cards, enabling them to select what types of transactions they are most comfortable with”.

“Not only is it convenient, it can offer customers greater peace of mind should their bank card fall into the wrong hands,” she said.

In addition to control over how and when these controls are applied, customers will also receive a push notification if their payment is declined due to the setting being in place.