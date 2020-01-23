Isme proposes up to 80% reduction for insurance payouts

Payouts for personal injury claims should be cut by as much as 80 per cent, according to business lobby group Isme, which has published an alternative guide to assessing compensation.

The organisation’s Fairer Book of Quantum provides alternative values for damages that are considerably lower than those advised by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB), an independent state body.

The official Book of Quantum, which was drafted by the PIAB in 2003, is used by judges when assessing awards for particular injuries.

Isme’s move comes amid growing anger about rising levels of insurance premiums. which have climbed dramatically in recent years. Insurers have consistently blamed higher premiums on large payouts for injuries and called for caps on levels of compensation.

The Personal Injuries Commission, in its final report in July 2018, found the average compensation award for injuries, such as whiplash in Ireland was approximately 4.4 times higher in the Republic than in Britain.

Isme said there has been little to no progress made in reducing quantum for minor awards despite the commission’s chairman, Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns, calling for “urgent” reform at that time.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last month that the cure for whiplash in the Republic seems to be a compensation payout, rather than medical treatment.

Judicial Council

The Judicial Council, which was recently set up, is considering revised levels of general damages to supersede those in the official Book of Quantum.

In its alternative guide, Isme has revised downwards the range values used in the official Book of Quantum, with minor injuries discounted by 80 per cent. Moderate injuries would be cut by 75 per cent under the organisation’s revised book, while and moderately severe injuries are reduced by 65 per cent. It does not call for a reduction in the value of severe and permanent injuries.

“While lowered quantum will not, on its own, represent the complete solution to reducing insurance costs in Ireland, there will be no solution to the insurance crisis in Ireland that does not involve lower quantum for minor injuries,” the organisation said.

“Even at the revised levels proposed by Isme, Ireland will still be a very generous jurisdiction by international standards in the award of general damages,” it added.