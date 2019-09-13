Irish paying at least €80,000 more on €300,000 mortgage than EU counterparts

New Irish mortgage holders can expect to pay at least €80,000 more than their European counterparts on a €300,000 mortgage over the course of 30 years.

Analysis from Brokers Ireland, a lobby group representing 1,250 brokers, found that on a rate of 2.98 per cent, Irish mortgage holders can expect to pay €454,000 back on a €300,000 mortgage while those in the euro area can expect to pay back €374,000.

“This is money that Irish mortgage holders could otherwise be putting towards planning for their children’s education or their retirement. It is substantial,” said Diarmuid Kelly, chief executive of Brokers Ireland.

According to figures released by the Central Bank of Friday, the weighed average interest rate on all new mortgages agreed in the Republic stood at 2.98 per cent, down since the beginning of the year but considerably higher than the euro zone average of 1.54 per cent.

The figures for July show that we’re second only to Greece with our mortgage interest rates while Finland, Portugal and France offer the lowest rates.

Constrained

Irish banks have, however, been constrained in substantially reducing their rates as a result of the fact that enforcing security on a mortgage here is both more difficult and less common than elsewhere.

Despite the high rate compared to elsewhere, the Central Bank figures show that consumers are increasingly opting for fixed rate products. Some 76 per cent, or €647 million, of new mortgage agreements in July were for fixed rate mortgages.

Mr Kelly said this trend points towards people “looking for greater security in a world filled with uncertainty, given Brexit and wider global volatility.”

“More lenders are now doing terms of 10 years whereas previously such mortgages were offered typically for periods of up to three years.

“However, it still falls short of what is on offer in some other European countries where such products are offered for periods of 20 years or in some cases for the life of the mortgage,” he added.