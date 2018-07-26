Insurer FBD opens branch in Dublin

Insurer FBD has opened its 34th branch in Ireland.

The Dublin-listed group’s new branch is on Baggot Street.

The company, which recently commissioned law firm William Fry to carry out an investigate into internal allegations made against chief executive Fiona Muldoon, is also marking 50 years in business.

The insurer this year paid its first dividend since 2014, as profits surged last year to €49.7 million from €11.4 million in 2016. That followed a period of heavy restructuring at the company.

“We are delighted to open our second sales office in Dublin. In our 50th year, we are proud of the strength of our customer relationships across Ireland and across generations. We look forward to offering the same great service and building relationships with more of Dublin’s businesses and consumers,” said Ms Muldoon.