HSBC makes ‘significant’ Irish appointment

HSBC Bank in Ireland has made a “significant” appointment as it looks to bolster its services here.

Headquartered in London, HSBC offers corporate banking, treasury and securities services to its Irish clients.

The bank has appointed Balint Elek to the corporate banking unit as head of global trade and receivables finance.

HSBC Ireland chief executive and head of banking, Alan Duffy, said Mr Elek brings “significant global credentials” in the area of international trade services and finance and “strengthens our offering to multinationals further”.

International firms

“Ireland is a key location within HSBC’s global network and we have committed to bolstering services here, particularly with a view to servicing Ireland’s international firms.

“We have made significant investments in our Irish operations recently,” Mr Duffy said.

The London-listed bank, which is one of the world’s largest banking groups by assets, employs more than 350 people in the Republic, including a number of global function heads.

Mr Elek joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland, having also previously worked with Citibank.