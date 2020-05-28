Revenue fears fraudsters tapped bank details of 3,000 taxpayers

Revenue fears that up to 3,000 taxpayers have given bank and personal details to fraudsters trying to steal cash by offering people fictional tax refunds.

People have been receiving texts in recent weeks telling them they are due tax refunds and inviting them to open a link to a website which seeks their persoinal details.

The site is a fraudulent one. A Revenue spokesman explained that it was designed to get people’s bank account details and access to their cash.

Revenue has written to 3,000 taxpayers warning them that it has closed their online tax accounts because they may have given this information to the website.

The letter, from Nuala Larkin, Revenue customer service manager, warns taxpayers that their “Revenue MyAccount service may have been accessed by fraudsters, cyber-criminals or scam-artists”.

It confirms that Revenue never contacts clients by text.

“To mitigate any further threat to your personal information, Revenue has temporarily deactivated your MyAccount access,” Ms Larkin says.

She adds that to regain access, taxpayers should change their passwords. Revenue also recommends that they check recent bank and credit card transactions.

The letter says they should contact their bank to inform them of the fraud, and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, as they may need to change their personal public service (PPS) number.