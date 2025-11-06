Business

AIB sticking to new hybrid-working plan as of January despite staff rejection

Lender says employees will work from one of its offices for a minimum of three days a week from January

AIB, led by chief executive Colin Hunt, commenced a hybrid-working model in early 2022, in which the number of office days depends on the role.
Joe Brennan
Thu Nov 06 2025 - 16:262 MIN READ

AIB said it is sticking to its plan for staff to work from one of its offices for a minimum of three days a week from January, even after its main union said members in the bank had voted “overwhelmingly” to reject the blueprint.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) said it will now refer the matter to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for conciliation.

A similar standoff between the FSU and Bank of Ireland over hybrid-working practices was also referred to the WRC in August. However, the FSU has allowed its Bank of Ireland members to adhere to the lender’s new policy – of staff attending their workplace in person for at least eight days a month – from September, pending the outcome of mediation through the WRC.

“The union balloted its members on these principles and informed us that the ballot has not passed,” a spokesman for AIB said.

“We will continue to engage with our people on our updated hybrid working arrangements, which will come into effect as planned on January 1st, while also continuing to engage with the FSU using our normal industrial relations process.”

John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU, said the union has referred the matter to the WRC but remains “available to meet with AIB management to work towards resolving the issue”.

“Our members were extremely concerned at the time of the announcement by AIB of their new hybrid working proposals back in July. That concern has not dissipated, and it is clear that a fresh approach is required,” he said.

“The FSU want to find a solution that works for staff and the employer. We believe it is possible to agree new hybrid-working principles that address the concerns of both employees and the employer.”

The group currently expects employees to be in the office for at least two days a week, though some, such as branch staff, have had to be in the workplace five days a week.

AIB had almost 10,400 employees at the end of June.

