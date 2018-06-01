Aviva Ireland completes acquisition of Friends First

Aviva Ireland has completed the acquisition of life insurer Friends First for €130 million from Dutch insurer Achmea BV after receiving regulatory approval from the Central Bank.

Aviva, which agreed to the deal in November, will boost its share of the State’s life and pensions market to 15 per cent – a rate that matches its slice of the general insurance market.

The transaction had received approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in February.

“Work on the integration of the two businesses is underway and the process is expected to be completed by mid 2020,” Aviva said in a statement. It will trade under the Aviva brand from January 2019.

Aviva said it would be writing to more than 250,000 customers joining from Friends First over the coming weeks “to welcome them and to tell them they don’t need to take any action as a result of the change in ownership”.

The completion of the acquisition makes Aviva one of the largest composite insurers in the Republic.

Aviva Ireland provides retirement income, life cover, protection, general insurance, and investment and savings products to almost 1million customers.

The additional 320 employees who will join from Friends First will grow the company’s headcount to about 1,600 across its locations in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

Aviva has 33 million customers worldwide, across Europe, Asia and Canada. Its asset management business, Aviva Investors, provides asset management services to both Aviva and external clients, and currently manages over £353 billion in assets.

Across the group, Aviva paid out £34.6 billion in benefits and claims in 2017.