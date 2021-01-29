AIB sells 620 distressed mortgages to ‘ethical’ investment group

AIB has sold a portfolio of underperforming loans to an “ethical” investment consortium, the first such transaction undertaken by a lender in the Republic.

The bank’s Project Iris portfolio, which contains 620 owner-occupier mortgages in long-term arrears, has been sold to the Home Solution Initiative group, which has pledged to find borrower-friendly solutions to the outstanding arrears problem.

The aim is to keep as many borrowers in their homes as possible.

Previously the bank sold distressed debt only to international investment funds, or what have been dubbed vulture funds.

The loans had an original book value of €150 million. The discount involved in the sale was not disclosed. Around 95 per cent of the loan book first entered default over five years ago.

Most of the households are expected to end up in the Government’s mortgage to rent scheme - whereby borrowers to surrender their homes but remain in the property as social housing tenants.

This would make the deal one of the largest social housing transactions of recent times.

The Home Solutions Initiative consortium comprises debt collection agency Everyday Finance, London-based investment group LCM Partners and the Irish-based Home for Life group.