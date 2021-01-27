Alter Domus creates 100 jobs with Cork expansion

Financial and administrative services group Alter Domus is to create 100 new jobs at its offices in Cork

The company operates a European hub for global private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors supporting over €1 trillion in assets.

Alter Domus, which also has an office in Dublin, has already invested significantly in its Irish operations, having increased its headcount here from 100 to 180 people in 2020.

“To support continued growth, the company is investing in a new workplace for the future at Cork Airport Business Park allowing the business to continue to scale,” it said, while noting it would continue to invest in its partnerships with third level institutions locally.

This will include the enhancement of both graduate and internship programmes, it said.

Annual intake for each of these programmes is expected to double this year.

The company said it wanted to be in a position to expand as private asset funds are poised for significant growth in Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The creation of 100 new highly-skilled jobs at the Alter Domus European Centre of Excellence in Cork shows the rich pool of talent we have in this country.”

“ The company’s 10-year commitment to Ireland as a leading player in the alternative investment industry has been an important part in that success story,” he said.

Heather Crowley-Kerr, head of operations Europe, Alter Domus, said: “Our Irish operations have played a key part in our growth to become a leading global provider of fund administration and asset servicing dedicated to the alternative investment industry.”