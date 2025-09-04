Stepstone Group appoints new country director for Ireland

IrishJobs owner Stepstone Group has appointed a new country director for Ireland, with Christopher Paye stepping into the role.

Mr Paye is to head the group’s commercial strategy across the island of Ireland for IrishJobs, Jobs.ie and NIJobs.

He previously worked as revenue director for the Stepstone Group in Ireland, with more than 15 years of experience in recruitment.

“The hiring landscape is transforming at pace, with new technologies such as AI transforming how employers attract, recruit and train potential talent,” said Mr Paye.

“Amid this transformation, it’s crucial that we continue to enhance our innovative capabilities to meet the changing needs of talent and employers across the country. I’m excited to work with my colleagues across our industry-leading Irish brands to deliver on our growth and transformation agenda and help support talent and employers better connect into the future.”

His predeccesor, Sam Dooley, is moving to a global role as commercial finance director for the Stepstone Group Mid Markets.

Stepstone’s EMEA mid markets managing director Orla Moran thanked Mr Dooley for his contribution to the Irish business, and welcomed Mr Paye’s appointment.

“Christopher brings extensive experience in commercial strategy and managing high-growth teams that will be invaluable in advancing our capabilities and meeting the evolving hiring needs of employers across the island of Ireland,” she said.