Revolut to allow staff to sell shares at $75bn valuation

Move will offer windfall for staff at UK’s most valuable fintech

Revolut staff were told on Monday that they would be allowed to sell up to 20 per cent of their shares to make way for future investors. Photograph: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Mon Sept 01 2025 - 15:31

Revolut employees are in line for big windfalls as the UK’s most valuable fintech allows staff to sell down their holdings in the company at a $75 billion (€64 billion) valuation.

Revolut staff were told on Monday that they would be allowed to sell up to 20 per cent of their shares to make way for future investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter and a document seen by the Financial Times.

Revolut said: “As part of our commitment to our employees, we regularly provide opportunities for them to gain liquidity. An employee secondary share sale is currently in process, and we won’t be commenting further until it is complete.”

More to follow

