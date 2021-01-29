Bitcoin investors should be prepared ‘to lose all their money’

Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” Cnetral Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.

“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Mr Makhlouf said. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”

Mr Makhlouf’s comments echo scepticism from the ECB . The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month.

Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5 per cent in the past nine days.

On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency on Twitter.

Still, Mr Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”

“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.

- Bloomberg