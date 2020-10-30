Providence updates market on delay to farm-out of Barryroe

Irish exploration company Providence Resources said on Friday that it has extended its exclusivity period with SpotOn Energy for the farm-out of the Barryroe licence.

The company said that in order to facilitate full completion of the farmout documentation, it has agreed to extend the exclusivity period to November 30th, 2020. It had originally been expected that the deal would be finalised by end-October.

Chief executive Alan Linn said that Providence has made “excellent progress” in agreeing farmout terms, despite the ongoing Covid constraints.

“ The farmout is structured to ensure that the development is fully funded and includes an Early Development Scheme (EDS) work programme for the Barryroe oil and gas field located in Standard Exploration Licence 1/11. It is important that the partnership agreements and work programme are comprehensively documented and this process requires some additional time to complete,’ he said.

In a note, Davy Stockbrokers said that the delay should “come as no surprise”, given the level of detailed agreement documentation required.