Plans for close to 1,000 homes in south Dublin given go ahead

Permission has been given for 934 homes and amenities to be developed in Dundrum on the site of the former Central Mental Hospital.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has been working in partnership with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and engaging with the local community to unlock the land and maximise the delivery of affordable homes on the site.

The development will see the construction of 753 new affordable for sale and cost rental homes, as well as 181 social homes.

It will comprise a mix of housing options including apartments, duplexes and houses to cater for “all needs”, whether it be a single person, a family, older residents, first time buyers or renters.

A key element will be the associated services and facilities being delivered, including a community centre with a multipurpose sports facility, a medical centre, retail units, a cafe, a creche and a new public plaza.

A separate permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála in May 2023 for 852 affordable homes. However, the development has not proceeded due to a judicial review, which is being defended by the LDA.

Responding to concerns that were raised during the initial consultation phase, the approved scheme includes reduced apartment building heights, now ranging from two to eight stories.

“When realised, Dundrum Central will create a well-serviced new community in a prime location in south Dublin, which will be sustainably integrated into the surrounding locality,” a spokesman for the LDA said on Tuesday.

LDA chief executive John Coleman said he welcomed the decision from An Coimisún Pleanála to approve the planning application at Dundrum.

“This is an important milestone for a long-awaited project, which is vital to delivering much needed affordable housing in an area with a significant unmet need,” he said.

“Having engaged with the community since project inception, we understand how necessary this project is.

“We are eager to progress the project and deliver on our commitments to current and future residents through our partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.”

Frank Curran, chief executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said: “Dundrum Central will provide an excellent mix of high quality homes and community facilities in the heart of south Dublin.

“We are delighted to receive permission for this landmark development, which will transform a currently underutilised campus into a thriving new community.

“Building on the success of Shanganagh Castle Estate in Shankill, we are confident that our partnership with the LDA will deliver a sustainable urban community in a sought-after location.”