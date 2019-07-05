Former briquette factory repurposed for plastic recycling

A former peat briquette factory that closed last year and has been repurposed as a plastic recycling facility opens on Friday.

The Bord na Móna facility in Littleton, Co Tipperary, will be operated by Chinese company Sabrina Integrated Services (SIS) following a €5 million investment. Some 40 jobs will be created at the site.

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan said the creation of jobs at a site of one of its old businesses was “another big step” in the company’s move away from dirty energy.

“We all know that Ireland must maximise the opportunities presented by decarbonisation. We are keenly aware that Bord na Móna’s development of new sustainable, green jobs to replace its traditional employment is key to ensuring the success of the national climate change transition.”

The new facility will provide an outlet for plastics that were previously transported out of the country or buried in landfill. The recycling process will involve cleaning the waste material before shredding and granulating it to produce plastic pellets. Pellets can then be reused in the manufacturing of items such as bags and wrapping.

Bord na Móna and SIS, a subsidiary of the Sabrina Manufacturing Group headquartered in Shenzhen, expect about 24,000 tonnes of plastic film to be recycled at the facility every year.

“By transforming their business and transitioning away from the fossil fuel industry they are building a resilient, sustainable future for the company and secure employment for the midlands region for years to come,” said Richard Bruton, Minister for Climate Action.