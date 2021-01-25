EY Ireland pledges to be ‘zero carbon’ business by 2025

EY Ireland has said it plans to be carbon negative - offsetting more carbon than it emits - in 2021 and to reduce overall emissions by 40 per cent.

Outlining a new sustainability plan, the consultancy firm also pledged to be a “zero carbon” business by 2025.

That means being powered 100 per cent by renewables.

EY said the pledges underscored its commitment to the environment and to driving long-term, sustainable growth.

The company said it cut business travel emissions by 35 per cent by 2025 against a 2019 baseline while reducing overall office electricity usage and procuring 100 per cent renewable energy for remaining EY needs.

It also said it would invest in services that help EY clients profitably decarbonise their businesses.

“We believe that combatting climate change is a vital element of building a better working world,” Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and chief executive, said.

“While this challenge is unique and different for each organisation, we are inspired by those that are setting ambitious targets despite the difficulties they face,” he said.

“ EY people are passionate about tackling big challenges and with the power of 300,000 of them, we will not only transform EY to become a leader in sustainability, but also help EY clients do the same,” he said.