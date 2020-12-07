Tullow gets licence extensions in Kenya

Oil and gas exploration company Tullow Oil said on Monday that it has received extensions to exploration licences in Kenya to the end of 2021.

The Irish founded company said that the exploration licences, for Blocks 10BB and 13T, will allow Tullow and its joint venture partners to re-assess Project Oil Kenya and design an economic project at low oil prices whilst preserving the phased development concept.

Rahul Dhir, chief executive of Tullow Oil, said, “I would like to thank the Government of Kenya for granting this extension which the joint venture partners will use to fully re-assess the development concept for this important project.”

Tullow and its partners will now, over the coming months, work closely with the Government of Kenya on land and water agreements, gaining approval of the environmental and social impact assessments and finalising the commercial framework for the project.

It is expected that the completion of this work will enable the submission of field development plans to the Government of Kenya.