Eirgrid names Mark Foley as new chief executive

Eirgrid, the body responsible for power supply through the national grid, has named Mark Foley as its new chief executive.

Mr Foley joins the group from Coillte where he is managing director of the land solutions business, having previously held the position of managing director of Coillte Enterprises.

Before joining Coillte, Mr Foley was the director of capital programmes at Dublin Airport Authority.

Eirgrid group chairman John O’Connor, said Mr Foley is “exceptionally well experienced and qualified to lead the organisation through an unprecedented time of change in the energy sector”.

Strategy

“He brings a wealth of expertise in strategy development and implementation, innovation, infrastructure development and renewable energy. He has the experience and skillsets to fulfil this demanding role to a very high standard in challenging times.

“Mr Foley understands the critical role that Eirgrid Group plays in developing, operating and managing the power system and the electricity market across the island of Ireland. I am confident he will build relationships with our key stakeholders to deliver for the benefit of consumers, stakeholders and communities on the island of Ireland,” Mr O’Connor said.

Mr Foley will take up his new role on June 25th this year.