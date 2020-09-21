DCC expands US gas business with acquisition in Connecticut

Diversified energy and services group DCC has further expanded its US liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business by acquiring a company headquartered in Connecticut.

DCC said on Monday it had acquired NES Group, which markets, sells and delivers propane and other products and services to residential and commercial customers. The company employs about 70 staff and has more than 22,000 active customers.

The acquisition is DCC’s second “material bold-on” in the US for its LPG business, following the acquisition of Pacific Coast Energy in April 2019. The company now has operations across 14 US states.

The group also recently agreed to acquire Primagaz in the Netherlands, a deal which is subject to competition authority approval. Primagaz serves about 10,000 customers and the transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.

The comprised value of the two transactions is about £60 million (€65 million).

“These transactions, which were originated, diligenced and executed during a period of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, demonstrate our ability to successfully build our business in an uncertain environment,” said DCC chief executive Donal Murphy.