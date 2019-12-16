Workforce at Keogh’s Crisps doubles as expansion costs and drought hit profits

The workforce at Keogh’s Crisps has more than doubled in the past two years as the family-owned company expands to meet demand for its products.

According to managing director Tom Keogh it now employs 73 staff.

Accounts show that Keogh’s Crisps employed 45 at the end of last year and 35 at the end of 2017.

Mr Keogh expects the business to expand further next year with the total number to employed by the end of 2020 to be about 80.

Mr Keogh was commenting on the accounts which recorded a loss of €3,429 for 2018. The firm enjoyed a profit of €34,231 in 2017.

Drought

Mr Keogh cited expansion costs and the 40 per cent increase in production costs due to the drought in 2018 which hit the potato crop. The company has also expanded into popcorn with a capital spend on a popcorn maker at the company’s plant.

Last year, Keogh’s secured a contract with the Emirates airline to supply one million bags of crisps a year. The contract has been renewed for 2020.

He also said that Keogh’s crisps were available in 600 outlets in northeastern United States.

At the end of last year, the company’s shareholder funds totalled €1.37 million and reflecting the investment in the business, the value of the company’s tangible assets increased from €825,889 to €1.44 million.