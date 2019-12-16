Irish exports hit record €14.2bn high in October

The value of Irish exports hit a record high of €14.2 billion in October, driven by the movement of medical and pharmaceutical products abroad.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that seasonally adjusted goods exports rose by 11 per cent, or €1.45 billion, compared to September while imports rose by a more meagre 5 per cent to €7.45 billion. The seasonally adjusted trades surplus rose by 19 per cent to €6.8 billion.

The increase in the value of exports was primarily driven by the sale of medical and pharmaceutical products and organic chemicals. These categories account for over half of exports with a value of €7.7 billion. The Republic’s export trade is dominated by pharmaceuticals, with most of the world’s largest pharma companies having bases here.

On the year, exports were up 16 per cent while imports had actually fallen 12 per cent. In the year to October, imports are down 3 per cent to €71.8 billion compared to the same period in 2018.

Aircraft lessors

The big loser on the imports side is “other transport equipment, including aircraft”. Because of the large concentration of aircraft lessors here, the Republic is a large importer of aircraft. Imports in that category dipped 43 per cent to €1.5 billion in the month compared to October 2018.

Exports to Great Britain rose 10 per cent to €1.3 billion in October compared to a year ago however exports there are down so far this year. Exports to the country accounted for 9 per cent of total exports in the month. However, imports from Great Britain were 23 per cent of the value of total imports at €1.8 billion.

The EU as a whole remained our largest trading partner in the month, with 50 per cent of goods being sold in the single market. Belgium accounted for €1.8 billion of the €7.1 billion total while Germany accounted for €1.5 billion.

Antwerp is one of the largest global drug redistribution hubs and receives most of the State’s pharma exports that are not destined for the US.

Our main non-EU trading partner remained the US, which accounted for 29 per cent of exports in the month. Some €4 billion of Irish goods were exported to the US while €874 million worth of their goods came here in the month.