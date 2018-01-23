Sales and marketing group to double Dublin workforce to 200

Business-to-business sales and marketing company N3 will double the size of its European headquarters in Dublin by adding 100 jobs to the base.

The Atlanta-headquartered company plans to grow its team to 200 by the end of this year and is now actively recruiting to fill 50 cloud technology sales positions.

Founded in 2004, it counts Microsoft, Cisco and IBM among its clients.

“As the technology sector continues to rapidly expand in Europe, Ireland serves as a key strategic location to service our global clients,” said Jeff Laue, chief executive of N3.

“Dublin gives us access to the highly educated sales and technical resources we need, and a wide range of language capabilities,” he added.

Ireland’s attractiveness

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, said that the company’s decision to expand here was a “reflection of our attractiveness for companies targeting high-technology sectors”.

“The ICT sector has made extraordinary advances in recent years and companies such as N3 are well-positioned to support that sector to expand its customer base while retaining existing customers,” she said.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan noted the attraction of Ireland for N3 came “due to our international reputation as a location where companies can quickly establish their operations and rapidly expand to service their growing customer base in Europe”.

N3 has 13 offices across the world and services 85 countries.