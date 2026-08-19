Elitism pays off with potentially vintage Juddmonte International clash at York

Wednesday’s Juddmonte International at York is a rare upside to elitism. Racing air is rarely as rarefied as for the Ebor Festival’s opening day highlight. The clash of Ombudsman and Constitution River, in particular, promises to be the cream of the crop anywhere in the racing world this year, and a prospect for anyone with any kind of interest in the old game to relish.

It bills itself. Godolphin’s Ombudsman is the older champion. There’s no horse on the planet ranked higher than him. Constitution River is Coolmore’s most exciting three-year-old Classic winner. It’s a generational clash as well as a head-to-head between racing’s greatest superpower rivals. There’s Buick versus Moore in the saddle and Gosden versus O’Brien on the ground.

The supporting cast isn’t bad either. Juddmonte’s Item has twice won over course and distance. The Aga Khan’s Zaydann has won his last five. The Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam is also owned by the Maktoum family. Ombudsman has his own pacemaker as does Constitution River. O’Brien adds more tactical nuance by running Hawk Mountain. Basically, only the outsider Pride Of Arras doesn’t represent racing royalty.

Officially rated the best race in the world two years ago, and in 2020, the Juddmonte has repeatedly provided the defining moment of the racing season.

In 2024 it was City Of Troy’s defeat of Calandagan. The subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking was only fourth. Two years previously it was Baaeed’s crowning moment. His sire, Sea The Stars, scored in 2009. Three years after that Frankel was seen in all his pomp. Ten furlongs on summer ground around the Knavesmire in August is a litmus test for ultimate racing quality.

Ombudsman passed it with flying colours a year ago, despite which it underlined how tricky it is to give any horse race mano-a-mano billing. Delacroix was in the Constitution River role, and although they finished first and second, much of the fallout revolved around the use of pacemakers. Ombudsman’s 150-1 “rabbit” Birr Castle was let go by the field and looked a likely winner for much of the straight until eventually he was gobbled up close home.

The pace scenario this time will again be intriguing, but it’s unlikely anything will be allowed get a clear solo in front again. One thing the camps of both headliners will be keen for, though, is a good tempo. John Gosden and Aidan O’Brien appreciate its value; an increasingly rare piece of unanimity between the pair, whose relationship is as fascinating as it is prickly.

Just how devastating Ombudsman, in particular, can be when coming off a hard pace was obvious at Royal Ascot with a crushing Prince Of Wales’s Stakes success. It was four lengths back to Constitution River’s stable companion Minnie Hauk and the Arc winner Daryz in third. It propelled the horse to a career high rating that only Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising can match.

Wayne Lordan onboard Constitution River comes home to win Eventus Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden at Galway last year. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

With Bow Echo’s retirement, Constitution River is the flag-bearer of the 2026 Classic crop. O’Brien’s comment after last month’s Eclipse that Moore considers the colt the best he has ridden wasn’t confirmed first-hand, although there’s little doubt about the regard the jockey has for the French Derby hero.

The impression remains that there’s more to come from the younger star, who should relish the long York straight. O’Brien has won the International a record seven times, including with the trio of Giants Causeway, Australia and City Of Troy, who were top-notch three-year-old talents. Constitution River may even need to be at another level than that again to beat a peak Ombudsman.

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Having skipped Sandown’s Eclipse, Ombudsman arrives at York a fresh horse and, considering he’s a five-year-old, is about to have just a 13th career start. It’s asking a lot for statistical improvement on his Royal Ascot form, but neither is it beyond the bounds of possibility.

At £1.5 million (about €1.75 million) this International is the richest race ever staged at York. It’s value to the winner in terms of prestige, and stud valuation, is potentially priceless. It’s all very rich stuff. But even for those of us watching from the cheap seats, it will be all but impossible to keep our eyes from it.