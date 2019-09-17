Ireland says EU Apple €13bn tax decision is ‘confused and inconsistent’

Lawyers representing Ireland in its appeal against the European Commission’s decision that it gave iPhone maker Apple €13 billion in illegal tax aid told the EU’s second-highest court on Tuesday that Brussel’s case is “fundamentally flawed”, “confused and inconsistent”, and has been evolving since an original finding was made in 2014.

“Ireland has been the subject of entirely unjustified criticism,” said former attorney general Paul Gallagher, leading the team representing Ireland, said in an opening statement to the EU General Court. “It is the commission that should be criticised.”

Barrister Maurice Collins, also representing Ireland, said that the Commission set out during its investigation of Apple’s Irish tax payments to “invent a novel and completely profit attribution theory” to what was due to the Republic. He said that the Commission’s case has shifted over time.

The commission’s main claim is that Revenue gave Apple an unfair advantage in two “rulings” in 1991 and 2007, which allowed the US technology giant to channel most of its European sale through “head office” divisions of two group subsidiaries in Cork, which were non-resident for tax purposes.

The Government and Apple argue that because Apple’s products and services are created, designed and engineered in the US, the bulk of the profits of the units were due on the other side of the Atlantic.

“The Commission’s conclusion is astonishing,” said Mr Gallagher, adding that “only routine activities” were carried out in Cork and that the Irish offices carried out no research and development activities and held no intellectual property.

Still, the State last year complied with a commission order that it collect €14.3 billion from Apple, including interest on the original €13 billion amount, and put it into escrow, pending the outcome of appeals against the 2016 decision.