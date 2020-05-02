Coronavirus: Government announces €6.5bn package of supports for businesses

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has unveiled a suite of measures worth up to €6.5 billion to help businesses impacted by Covid-19, including a commercial rates holiday.

Speaking on Saturday following a cabinet meeting, Mr Donohoe said there would be a waiver on commercial rates for affected businesses for a period of three months, starting from March 27th.

Up to €2 billion in State-backed loans is also to be made available for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Loans will range from €10,000 to €1 million and will be 80 per cent guaranteed by the State and offered at below market rates.

This comes amid criticism about the existing schemes being onerous to access.

Mr Donohoe also plans to legislate to allow Revenue to “warehouse” VAT and payroll tax debt accrued by companies during the lockdown at zero interest rates and for a period of 12 months .

A further €2 billion “Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund” is also be established and operated by the Irish Strategic Investment Fund, which will make capital available to medium and large enterprises on commercial terms.

The measures also include a new “Restart Fund”, worth €250 million, to assist micro and small businesses directly through grants.

Mr Donohoe said the measures are designed to “minimise the damage” of the pandemic. “Our collective public health has been targeted; our businesses and our economy have been shouldered with an unimaginable burden; and our society is grappling with this new reality,” he said. “But, by working together, we are minimising the damage,” Mr Donohoe said.

“On top of the measures previously put in place by Government, this suite of measures being outlined today is designed to build confidence, further assist businesses in terms of the management of their companies, and allow them to begin looking to the future and start charting a path forward for weeks and months ahead,” he said.

Mr Donohoe also said the Government has not taken a decision on whether to reduce the VAT rate for tourism and hospitality industry, while noting that it will be a while before they reopen.

The measures come amid criticism of the Government’s existing schemes operated by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), which are seen as too difficult to access.

The Government’s €200 million Covid-19 working capital fund for small businesses has had a low take-up with €17 million of loans being granted to 100 borrowers, according to figures provided to The Irish Times.

As a result, business groups have been calling additional supports for firms to cover overheads such as rent, utilities and working capital.