Budget 2019: The main points

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will announce the 2019 budget at 1pm on Tuesday.

This is the third and final budget under the confidence-and-supply agreement and will contain new tax cuts and spending increases.

Here are the main points we know so far:

TAX

Special 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector to be abolished, with the rate increasing to 13.5 per cent for all areas of the sector, apart from newspapers and sporting facilities.

Betting tax to increase from 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

Excise on cigarettes to increase by 50 cent but no increases in excise on alcohol.

No increase in carbon tax or excise on diesel.

The 4.75 rate of the Universal Social Charge, levied on incomes between €19,300 and €70,000, will fall by 0.25 per cent, and the threshold at which people hit the higher, 40 per cent rate of income tax will rise by €750 from €34,550.

The threshold at which people hit the lower 2 per cent rate of USC, levied on incomes between 12,000 and 19,000, will be widened by €500 to take account of a 25 cent increase in the minimum wage.

The home carer tax credit is increasing by €300 and the earned income tax credit for the self employed is up by €200.

It is also expected that there will be supports for vulnerable people when Mr Donohoe announces a review of the local property tax later this year.

Tax free threshold for inheritances increased by €10,000

WELFARE AND CHILDCARE

All social welfare payments will increase by €5 from next year, with the Christmas bonus restored to a double payment for the first time since the crash.

PRSI for the self employed to be expanded, including jobseeker’ allowance.

Two weeks parental leave, with an aspiration to increase to seven weeks over a number of years.

An additional €300 million has also been allocated to third level education for the period up to 2024.

The threshold for families to access the highest level of childcare supports will be increased. Previously only families earning less than €22,700 net received the maximum subsidy. This will been increased to €26,000 net to capture more low income households. In gross terms, it means a family with income up to €32,000 can qualify for the highest supports.

This means that in terms of gross incomes, families with up to approximately €32,000 can benefit from the highest levels of subsidies.

Fuel allowance increases are also anticipated.

HEALTH

Up to 100,000 additional people may qualify for free GP care the the income threshold for doctor-only cards will rise by €25 per week.

The Government will also reduce then prescription charge for patients aged over 70 by 50 cent.

The amount which patients have to pay themselves before qualifying for subsidies under the Drug Payment Scheme will be reduced by €10.

An allocation for a €20million “integration” fund as part of the implementation of the Slaintecare healthcare reforms.

The overall health budget is set to be €17.2 billion, an increase by 6.6 per cent. Of that amount, €there will be a 187 million will be for services for older people and disabilities.

HOUSING

Capital spending on all housing measures, including social housing, will increase by €482 million to total €2.1 billion.

A €300 million affordable housing scheme.

A €60 million in capital spending specifically targeted at tackling homelessness.

An extra €150 million will be allocated for the housing assistance payment.

There will also be moves to allow local authorities build more social homes without going through lengthy approval processes.

The introduction of 100 per cent mortgage interest relief for landlords.

A grant scheme for people who want to convert their homes into smaller units, which could then be rented out, is also expected.

Sources in the Independent Alliance, which favoured such a grant, expect it to be worth €40,000 to €60,000.