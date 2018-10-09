Budget 2019: Social welfare rates to rise by €5 a week

As expected, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced in his Budget 2019 speech on Tuesday that the full rate of all social welfare payments, including for young jobseekers, will increase by €5 a week from next March, and the Christmas bonus is to be fully restored.

A new paid parental leave scheme, providing two extra weeks’ leave to every parent of a child in their first year, will also be introduced in November 2019.

Mr Donohoe said he planned to increase this to seven extra weeks “over time”.

Among measures aimed at helping children in poverty, he outlined plans to increase the qualified child increase – an allowance paid per child to parents dependent on social welfare – from €2.20 per week for children up to age 12 to €34 a week, and from €5.20 a week for children over the age of 12 to €37.

He is also increasing by €25 the back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance rates. This will bring the rate for children aged four to 11 to €150 and for those aged 12 to 22 to €275.

As well as this, he is increasing the earnings disregard for lone parents in receipt of the one-parent family payment by €20 a week. This will mean such parents, who are hugely overrepresented in poverty statistics, will be able to earn €150 per week with no impact on their welfare payment.

