‘Urgent Government action’ required to safeguard economic growth

Patrick Collison, chief executive and cofounder of Stripe with brother and cofounder John, president of Stripe. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ireland’s dependence on a handful of multinational companies to drive technological progress and productivity has left the Irish economy exposed, a new report commissioned by Stripe founders John and Patrick Collison has claimed.

“Urgent” Government action is required to safeguard economic growth, the report said.

Written by Alan Ahearne, professor of economics at the University of Galway and a former adviser to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the report states that the Republic has among the highest productivity rates in a global ranking of economies.

However, this is largely driven by sectors of the Irish economy that are “dominated by foreign-owned multinational corporations”, Ahearne said.

At a time when the world’s largest economies and blocs are attempting to build “strategic autonomy”, developing new industrial policies and introducing fresh trade barriers, such as US president Donald Trump’s tariff regime, the Republic may not be able to rely on inward flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) to drive economic growth.

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“Recent fundamental geopolitical shifts, increased trade protectionism around the world, and fragmenting globalisation are changing the global landscape for flows of FDI,” Ahearne said in the report.

“These changes should be seen not as temporary shocks to the world economy, but rather structural upheavals that threaten to reshape patterns of global capital flows.”

Against this backdrop, the State “will also probably lean more on the domestic sector to generate tax revenues to fund expanding public services, such as health and education and much-needed infrastructure spending”.

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To that end, the Government should look to turn the domestic sector into an engine of growth for the Irish economy.

The report echoes and references former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi’s 2024 report on EU competitiveness, which identified a lack of “business dynamism” within the bloc as one of the biggest barriers to growth.

Draghi recommended a series of reforms aimed, among other things, at making Europe capable of supporting the scaling up of indigenous companies to close the technology gap with other economic powerhouses like the US.

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To deliver a “world-class entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ireland” that can harness the potential of indigenous companies, Ahearne said the Government should consider tax incentive schemes aimed at attracting top talent from abroad to Irish companies.

The economist cites the examples of Israel and Portugal, countries that have introduced new regimes to bring in highly qualified life sciences professionals.

“Ireland can, and undoubtedly will, respond to these international developments and will remain an attractive location for FDI, given the country’s economic strengths,” Ahearne said. “But to assume that productivity-rich FDI will locate in Ireland in the coming decades in the volumes experienced in the past could be a grave strategic mistake.

The comments come a day after it emerged that Trump’s ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh, warned the Government last year that US businesses had begun moving their investment pipeline out of Ireland.

“Productivity growth is going to have to come from somewhere else, which calls for urgent action by Irish policymakers to boost Ireland’s start-up and scale-up landscape,” the economist said.

“Leading firms in advanced industries are ‘moving fast and breaking things’ and Ireland’s global competitors are not sitting on their hands. In response, Ireland needs to be ambitious – and to quickly turn that ambition into action.”

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The billionaire Collison brothers have weighed into the Irish policy debate on previous occasions.

In an Irish Times opinion piece last October, John Collison argued that too many regulators, Government departments, public agencies and non-governmental organisations had placed too many constraints on large-scale infrastructure projects.

His comments were described as “food for thought”, a spokesman for the Taoiseach said at the time, but were criticised by opposition TDs, including Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, who said the article was “heavy on highlighting problems that we all know exist but light on providing credible solutions”.