Datalex and its auditors, Eason’s €19m property sale, and Salesforce’s new jobs

Datalex, the Dublin-listed travel and digital commerce software provider for airlines, saw two audit firms highlight risks with how it books revenue and accounts for product development costs, before the company issued a massive profit warning this week. Joe Brennan reports

Eason has sold a warehouse and offices in north Dublin to Irish property fund Iput for €19 million. This is the first of a number of property sales planned by the Irish retailer to allow it transfer €20 million to its retail business, and generate dividends for shareholders. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Software company Salesforce. com is planning to add about 1,500 jobs in Ireland, with an announcement expected on Friday morning. The move comes as the US tech giant prepares to build a new campus on Dublin’s North Wall Quay in the Silicon Docks area of the city.

Our interview of the week is Irishman Ken O’Toole, who is running Stansted Airport north of London. Barry O’Halloran met the former Ryanair executive to discuss his plans for a ¤675 million expansion of the airport.

In Agenda, our motoring editor Michael McAleer examines the impact of sterling value against the euro on the used car market here.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald warns that Brexit could turn into a “big mess” for the Irish economy and hopes cool heads will prevail on the issue.

