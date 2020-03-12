Coronavirus wipes, vibrant digital sector and the top 10 games that last the pace

A Galway-based campus company has developed a new kind of cleaning wipe which it says could have an “enormous impact” in arresting the spread of coronavirus. Paul Cullen reports.

Smaller convenience retailers are investing as much as 10 per cent of their annual turnover in store revamps every four or five years to keep up with larger rivals, according to lending data from Bank of Ireland. Mark Paul has the details.

The State has a “vibrant” digital technology sector with more than 1,000 companies operating across a wide number of industries, according to new figures from Enterprise Ireland, writes Charlie Taylor.

Top AIB executive Robert Mulhall will take over as managing director of the group business in the UK and Northern Ireland this week, having secured approval from regulators in London to assume the role.

Karlin Lillington asks why it took the coronavirus crisis to make Silicon Valley embrace working from home.

Cantillon ponders the end of austerity in the UK and the wisdom of charging for contactless payments.

Ciara O’Brien reviews the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: You’ll come for the spec, you’ll stay for the camera. Ciara also rounds up the top 10 video games that stand the test of time. And staying with games, Marie Boran finds out why the Sims is such a hit with millennials.

Olive Keogh finds out how MedScan3D’s anatomical models help surgeons to simulate surgeries.

Chris Horn reminds us that businesses should always prepare for the worst.

In our Inside Business podcast Joe Brennan and Mark Paul join host Laura Slattery to discuss the evolving economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Plus Cork native Emer Downing joins Laura on the line from her home in Bergamo, Italy, to speak about daily life under lockdown.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.