Up to 115 homes proposed for one of Dublin’s exclusive roads

Marlet Property Group has applied for planning permission to build 115 residential properties on one of Dublin’s more exclusive roads.

Plans submitted under the government’s strategic housing development initiative show Marlet intends to build 26 houses and 89 apartments on Brennanstown Road in Cabinteely, Dublin 18.

The system under which Marlet has sought permission is a fast-track planning scheme designed in response to the Republic’s chronic housing shortage. Under this, builders apply to An Bord Pleanála directly for permission after consulting the local council. The board then has 16 weeks to decide, and it can approve the plans, modify them or refuse them.

Currently there are applications with An Bord Pleanála for 1,447 apartments, 1,782 houses and 787 student bed spaces. The majority of these proposed developments are in Dublin.

The site in question, about 100 metres from Cabinteely Park, was owned by Doyle’s Nursery and Garden Centre. A part of the nursery was sold around five years ago to New Generation Homes which was headed up by Greg Kavanagh and Marlet chief executive Pat Crean. Following Mr Kavanagh’s departure from New Generation, the company’s assets ultimately came under the control of Marlet through its UK backer.

The historical sale of the site on the garden centre’s plot does not affect the current operation of the business.

Marlet, which is active across the commercial, student accommodation and residential spheres, has applied for fast-track permission for 13 one-bedroom apartments, 54 two-bedroom apartments and 22 three-bedroom apartments. Those will be spread across five buildings ranging in height from three to six storeys. In terms of the houses, Marlet has proposed 18 three-bedroom properties, two four-bedroom properties and six properties that can have either four-bedrooms or five-bedrooms.

Access to the site, which will have on-street parking and a basement car park for 190 spaces, is proposed at the location of the existing entrance to the the new Doyle’s Nursery and Garden Centre facility. Additionally, the site will have spaces for 164 bicycles.

Included in Marlet’s portfolio is Charlemont Exchange, an office building at Grand Canal, a 180 unit apartment development in Harold’s Cross and accommodation for 193 students in Stoneybatter.

Submissions pertaining to the Brennanstown Road scheme can be made up to April 3rd and An Bord Pleanála will decide on the case by June 19th.

Marlet’s submission comes after recent fast-track planning was granted to two developments. In Dublin, Cairn Homes received approval for a development comprising 130 residential apartments and 179 student accommodation units. Elsewhere, University College Cork received permission for 255 student beds on the former site of the Crow’s Nest bar in Cork city.