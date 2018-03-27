Plans for 636 homes for Kildare and Cork suburbs

Plans for 636 residential properties in two developments have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála under the Government’s strategic housing development initiative.

One of Ireland’s largest housebuilders, Cairn Homes, is seeking permission to build 320 houses, 142 apartments and and a 106-unit development offering 483 student bed spaces, for a site within the townland of Mariavilla in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Separately, O’Mahony Developments has applied for permission to build 164 houses and 10 apartments in Glounthaune, Co Cork.

Both developers have applied under a fast-track planning scheme designed in response to the Republic’s housing shortage. Under this, builders apply to An Bord Pleanála directly for permission after consulting the local council. The board then has 16 weeks to decide, and it can approve the plans, modify them or refuse them.

O’Mahony Developments hopes to include a mix of residential, community facilities and amenities at its site, which will have a range of properties comprising a mix of two-, three- and four-bed units. The 10 apartments will be in a three-storey block with a creche and doctor’s surgery at ground-floor level.

Cairn, meanwhile, is planning a mix of three- and four-bedroom houses and one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments. Additionally, the gate lodge to the site will be refurbished into a two-bed property.

On the student accommodation front, Cairn is planning to build 106 units which will accommodate 483 beds.

Cairn’s plans come after pharma group Shire said it would be employing 400 people at a site in the nearby town of Dunboyne where it is setting up a new biologics manufacturing plant.

Amenities being planned for the site include a creche with an outdoor play area, a cafe, a gym and a retail unit.

Cairn paid a fee of €80,000 to An Bord Pleanála for the submission while O’Mahony Developments paid €27,770 for its application.

The latest submissions bring to 12 the number of applications currently with An Bord Pleanála for strategic developments. In total, permission is currently being sought for 3,420 properties and 691 student bed spaces.

Both cases will be decided upon in the early part of July.