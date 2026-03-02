Bank of Ireland CEO sees Middle East risks as he targets €3.85bn interest income by 2028

Myles O'Grady, chief executive of Bank of Ireland, said the lender is "poised for growth." Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Bank of Ireland said it sees its net interest income growing to €3.85 billion by 2028 as its loans and deposits growth, even as chief executive Myles O’Grady acknowledged a drawn-out conflict in the Middle East could hit consumer confidence.

The medium-term outlook follows a slightly better than expected €3.37 billion outturn for 2025, the lender said on Monday.

The bank posted a €1.2 billion net profit and plans to return 100 per cent of this to shareholders through dividends and a stock buyback, it said.

O’Grady said in an RTE Radio interview an extended military conflict in the Middle East – following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran over the weekend and Iran responding with missile barrages across the region – could lead to a spike in oil prices and a “dampening of consumer confidence”. Still, he said that the Irish economy remains “resilient”.

Shares in Bank of Ireland fell 3.5 per cent in early trading in Dublin as the wider European equities market sold off in reaction the geopolitical developments.

The net profit result included a €268 million provision to cover redress for the bank’s involvement in the UK motor finance commission debacle – bringing the total set aside for redress and associated costs to €429 million. That is higher than the bank’s €400 million cost estimate outlined in October, after UK financial regulators unveiled details around an industry-wide compensation scheme.

Bank of Ireland also booked restructuring costs of €153 million last year, with €67 million of this set aside to cover redundancies. The bank cut 260 jobs in the second half of last year through a voluntary severance programme, with further redundancies expected in 2026.

“Overall Bank of Ireland delivered a solid 2025 performance, with profits coming in ahead of expectations thanks to lower-than-anticipated impairments and continued balance-sheet resilience,” said Denis McGoldrick, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers.

“Strong capital generation, steady loan and deposit trends, and enhanced shareholder returns, including a higher dividend, reinforce the bank’s positive momentum.”

The bank sees net interest income inching up to €3.4 billion this year, before gradually rising to €3.85 billion in 2028, according to its new medium-term outlook. This would deliver total income of €4.75 billion by the end of the period.

It forecasts “mid-to high-teens” compound annual percentage growth in earnings per share over the horizon.

“The group enters the new strategic cycle with momentum, and from a position of strength across our franchise,” said chief executive Myles O’Grady. “Our strategy 2028 will drive significant shareholder value through earnings growth, accelerating returns and strong capital generation, with continued momentum to 2030.”

“We are poised for growth. Ireland continues to be a highly attractive market and our unique business model in Ireland is superbly positioned to both support and benefit from this backdrop.”