Five most common interior design mistakes and what to do instead

There is nothing more frustrating than putting the finishing touches to a newly decorated room, only to step back and sense that something is not quite right. The space appears finished, yet still doesn’t feel put together. This is rarely the result of one big design mistake. Instead, it tends to come from a handful of small, well-intentioned decisions. The kind that are easy to make, but gradually chip away at how a space feels. Here are five of the most common design errors, and what to do instead.

Lighting

The lighting you choose plays a significant role in how a room looks and feels, yet it is an area many people find difficult to get right.

Good lighting starts with how a room is used. Rather than focusing on the ceiling, it helps to look at what is happening on the floor. Where do people sit? Where do they read, work or relax? Lighting should respond to furniture layouts and zones, rather than being evenly distributed across the room.

A well-lit room relies on a balance of ambient light to soften the space, task lighting to support daily activities and accent lighting to draw attention to artwork, joinery or architectural details. This layered approach allows the room to adapt throughout the day, rather than relying on a single type of lighting at all times.

Colour temperature also plays a crucial role. Warm light tends to make spaces feel calm and relaxed, while cooler light supports focus and concentration. A desk lamp with a cooler tone can make working easier, while warmer light in the evening helps signal it is time to slow down.

Lack of contrast

If a room feels finished but lacks energy, what is often missing is contrast – some kind of difference in scale, height, texture or tone. When a space lacks contrast it can feel calm and co-ordinated, but quietly forgettable.

This tends to happen when everything matches a little too closely. Pieces blend into one another and nothing is allowed to stand out. Without variation, the eye has very little to engage with and the space can begin to feel flat.

Contrast doesn’t have to mean bold colours or dramatic gestures. It can be as simple as pairing something refined with something more raw, mixing older pieces with newer ones, or introducing a deeper tone to anchor a lighter scheme. Variation in scale matters too. An oversized piece of artwork in a modest room, a low sofa balanced with a taller floor lamp, or a solid table paired with lighter chairs can all introduce interest without overwhelming the space.

Good design relies on this kind of contrast to come to life. It creates rhythm, gives the eye places to pause and allows certain elements to come forward while others recede. Without it, spaces may look pleasing, but rarely leave a lasting impression.

Colour choices

Colour is another area that is surprisingly easy to misjudge. Lighter shades are often chosen to brighten dark or north-facing rooms, but whites and pale yellows can appear flat or lifeless in low light, drawing attention to the problem rather than compensating for it. In these spaces, warmer, deeper tones tend to work much better, adding depth and creating a cosier feel.

[ Bring the outside in by embracing natural tones and colours in your homeOpens in new window ]

Issues can also arise when too many colours compete within the same scheme. Without a clear structure, even the right shades can make a room feel unsettled. A useful tip is to limit your palette to three colours. A base tone to ground the space, a complementary colour to add interest and an accent used sparingly to bring focus.

The wrong scale

Scale is one of the hardest things to judge when choosing furniture, particularly when viewing pieces in a showroom. A sofa that looks quite modest in a large retail space can feel enormous once it is brought into a livingroom.

Misjudging scale can also happen when pieces are chosen individually rather than as part of a whole. Items need to relate not only to the size of the space, but to each other. Proportion plays an important role in how comfortable a room feels.

[ How to use design to optimise the awkward, tricky spaces in your homeOpens in new window ]

When scale is not quite right, rooms can feel oddly empty or uncomfortably tight, regardless of their actual size. Before committing to a purchase, it is worth taking a moment to map pieces out on a floor plan or even with tape on the floor. It is a simple step that can save both money and disappointment.

Daily use

Many homes are designed for how people think they should live, rather than how they actually do. Formal diningrooms that are rarely used. Livingrooms that look beautiful but aren’t spaces to relax. Kitchens that photograph well but struggle under the pressure of daily life.

[ Separate v open plan kitchen: ‘Best of all, you can hide the mess when entertaining’Opens in new window ]

Good design starts with honesty. Who lives here? How do they move through the space? Where do schoolbags land, shoes pile up, laptops open and homework happen?

Design is not only about how a space looks, but how it works. When a home reflects real habits, it becomes easier to live in and far more enjoyable. That doesn’t mean sacrificing aesthetics. It means designing with intention, so practical considerations quietly support the overall scheme rather than derail it.