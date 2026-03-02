Mark Walton, businessman: ‘We recently bought an outdoor sauna ... It’s a great investment’

Voya cofounder Mark Walton: 'I had a very modest upbringing, which ... showed me the value of money'

Mark Walton is cofounder of Voya. Founded in Strandhill, Co Sligo, Voya is a globally recognised name in sustainable, organic skincare. In 2025, Voya achieved the world’s leading sustainability and social impact accreditation.

Are you a saver or a spender?

Probably both, but I’m primarily a saver. I had a very modest upbringing which taught me not to be frugal necessarily, but it showed me the value of money. To this day, even though we have to work around the world in different locations, I’m still very conscious of what we’re paying for things.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

My first job was when I was about 12 or 13. My parents had their own businesses, so I would have worked with them. When I was about 15, I lied about my age and got a job in Sligo’s Four Lanterns, an iconic chipper that isn’t around any more.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do, but I also think quality is sometimes more important than price. I’ll do some initial research but I don’t necessarily shop around every time after that for a repeat purchase.

What has been your most extravagant purchase, and how much did it cost?

I’ve spent a lot of money on some artwork but you could argue that’s an investment, so I’m not sure it’s necessarily extravagant – it was approximately €15,000. Looking at it every day also brings me pleasure.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

We recently bought an outdoor sauna. For us, that’s an investment in our own longevity and wellbeing, so I think it’s a great investment. We use it three times a week. Being analytical, we looked at the cost of visiting a sauna twice a week, and we calculated that ours would pay for itself within three years. It also adds value to our house and improves the quality of our lives.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

I don’t think so. I don’t tend to make very foolish decisions, but if I do, I probably don’t give it a huge amount of energy. I move on, and that’s it.

Do you haggle over prices?

I will do a competitive analysis on things. In business, particularly, I’m very aware of what the price is for something, but I also factor in the quality of the service, the partner I’m working with and the quality of the product.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

I don’t invest in cryptocurrency. I looked at it very early on and viewed it as a highly volatile investment strategy, so it’s not something I really explored. I’m not a dabbler in shares but I do take a very active interest in investment portfolios, usually funds that we invest in. We’ve made some good decisions over the years that have worked quite well for us.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

Yes, both Ciara and I have a retirement plan, and I’ve had one since my early 20s. I was working with Rothschild at the time, and I received some very good advice about investing a small amount of money at an early age. It definitely paid significant dividends.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was a [surf] foil. I’m into wing foiling and prone foiling. It was expensive, but was it good value? Yes, it was.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, we would have saved a lot of money for our wedding and for our house.

Have you ever lost money?

I’ve never lost any significant amount. Every now and then, we make some investments that could be considered speculative, but I take the attitude that because they’re speculative, I have to be prepared to lose that money.

Are you a gambler, and if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’m not a gambler in the traditional sense. In a personal capacity, I have absolutely no interest in gambling. I’ve gone to racecourses and I go in with my €200 or €300, accepting that I’m going to lose it. I’ve been to casinos, and it’s the same thing, but it’s not something I would actively want to do or necessarily enjoy. I’m there for the whole environment.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

The best habit when it comes to money is having the right infrastructures set up to ensure that our son avoids any possible future liabilities. My worst habit is that I’m not organised enough when it comes to my international travel. A lot of the time, I end up booking flights or hotels too late and pay too much money because of it.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have about €500, but that’s spread across at least five different currencies. Maybe €150, and then dollars, sterling, dirhams and a random selection of other currencies I’ll probably never use again.

