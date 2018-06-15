Number of houses on Dublin market rises by a third

The number of houses available for sale in Dublin has risen by 32 per cent over the past year, according to new figures from MyHome.ie.

The property website, which is owned by The Irish Times, said there were currently 5,083 houses for sale in the capital, compared to the 3,860 that were on the market this time last year.

Outside Dublin, the level of housing stock has remained largely unchanged.

“As we all know the shortage of houses is most acute in our capital so it is very encouraging to see more houses coming on the market,” said MyHome.ie managing director Angela Keegan.

“Clearly rising prices have encouraged more homeowners to put their properties up for sale.”

The main increases of between 45 per cent to 50 per cent were in the Dublin postcodes of 13, 5, 1, 7, 22, 24, 4 and 6, while the smallest increases were in Dublin 11 and 3.

Ms Keegan was speaking at the launch of new features on MyHome.ie that will let users check local transport links, as well as the location of the nearest schools and amenities such as cafes and bars.

These additional search tools are available on both the desktop and mobile sites and are located beside the description of every property.

Ms Keegan said the new features were aimed at providing househunters with the most complete information possible.

“When people are looking at potential new homes, three of the most important things they are interested in are transport links, local schools and local amenities.”