National Broadband Ireland CEO steps down amid reshuffle of leadership team

Then Minister of State Ossian Smyth and NBI CEO Peter Hendrick, right, pictured last year in the Black Valley, Co Kerry. Photograph: Domnick Walsh Photography.

​​The chief executive of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), which is delivering internet services to rural parts of the country under a Government contract, is stepping down after six years in the role.

Peter Hendrick, who has served as NBI’s CEO since its inception and was a founding shareholder, will be replaced by TJ Malone, who has led the survey, design and build of NBI’s network since the project commenced.

Mr Hendrick will remain with NBI as a non-executive director and a shareholder.

As CEO, Mr Malone will oversee the completion of the roll-out of its broadband network and the long-term operation of the business. ​

​Staff at NBI were informed of the leadership changes on Wednesday. The changes take effect immediately.

According to NBI, more than two thirds (about 400,000) of the premises in the Government’s intervention area are now available for connection, with the balance to be completed during 2026.

NBI has said that it has connected 135,000 customers to its high-speed, fibre network.

Mr Malone’s role as CEO of NBI deployment will be filled by Jenny Fisher, who has held the role of chief legal and administration officer.

Sara Lynn has been promoted to the role of chief legal officer, having worked in the business since 2020, most recently as NBI’s head of legal. ​

NBI was awarded the contract to deliver Ireland’s national broadband plan in 2019.

In February, The Irish Times reported that the Government would be asked to provide an additional €80 million this year to the national broadband plan.

Some €978 million of subsidy has been paid to NBI to date under the national broadband plan contract.

Commenting on the leadership changes, David McCourt, co-founder and chairman of NBI, said: “As we continue to make great strides in the final stages of our roll-out and prepare to operate our world-class national network for the next 25 years and beyond, we’re delighted to be providing fresh opportunities for people who have made and continue to make this project a success to date.” ​

