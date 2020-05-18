Housebuilder Glenveagh reopens construction sites

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties started reopening its building sites on Monday. The company said it was reopening 16 construction sites “in line with public health guidelines”.

The sites were closed seven weeks ago as the Government introduced restrictiosn to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The listed builder said the reopening of sites would occur on a phased, gradual basis to ensure that all employees and sub-contractors had the opportunity to adapt to the new protocols that have been put in place.

Company chief executive Stephen Garvey made the announcement at the group’s site in Barnhall Meadows, Leixlip, where 30 construction workers returned to the site on Monday out of a full complement of more than 100.

Mr Garvey said the company was adopting a cautious approach and that it would be some time before all construction workers are back on sites.

“The priority is health and safety and getting everyone used to the new protocols and that will take a little time. Our next priority will be to finish out units for over 500 customers who are looking forward to moving into a Glenveagh home this year,” he said.