Manchester United booed off against Wolves as Bournemouth hold Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim after their 1-1 draw at home to Wolves. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United’s topsy-turvy 2025 ended with a poor 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Wolves, who collected a first point since the arrival of new manager Rob Edwards.

Three weeks on from triumphing 4-1 at Molineux, Ruben Amorim’s side struggled in the absence of that night’s goalscorers Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount.

United were without eight senior players in total but so too were embattled Wolves, who bounced back from Joshua Zirkzee’s opener through the man whose deflection sent the ball home.

Ladislav Krejci nodded the visitors level just before the break and proved enough to snap an 11-match losing run in the Premier League.

Wolves’ fans cheered on their team with gusto as their 19th match of a miserable campaign brought a third point and first positive result of Edwards’ reign.

As for United, boss Amorim’s side failed to build on their win against Newcastle on Saturday and Patrick Dorgu saw a 90th-minute goal ruled out for offside. Little wonder boos greeted the final whistle.

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring for Manchester United. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Wolves survived a couple of early scares as the Red Devils returned to a three-man defence after playing with a back four last time out, with Benjamin Sesko striking just wide after a smart turn.

But Edwards’ men were looking more like a team unit than they had when the sides met earlier in the month and fell behind in unfortunate circumstances in the 27th minute.

Ayden Heaven brilliantly dispossessed Hwang Hee-chan and made a beeline towards the box, where the ball fell for Zirkzee to turn and hit an effort that struck Krejci and left Sa with no chance.

Sesko had a header saved and another come back off the upright as United sought a quick-fire second, with Dorgu seeing a lasered effort deflect just wide. But, like so often with United, an inability to take their chances proved costly.

Hwang bent wide and Tolu Arokodare powered a header over, with Senne Lammens denying Hugo Bueno with his feet before eventually being beaten in the 45th minute.

Zirkzee got his head on a corner from the right and sent the ball looping up, which unmarshalled Krejci smartly nodded home in front of the Stretford End.

The Old Trafford faithful expressed frustration at the break, with Jack Fletcher replacing Zirkzee as the hosts looked to regain control of the second half.

Sesko wasted a big chance when meeting a lovely clipped Casemiro ball with a header straight at Sa, who made a miraculous recovery from a supposed knock to stop Yerson Mosquera scoring an own goal.

Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan curls a shot wide. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Wolves’ goalkeeper managed to claw the ball off the line and soon Lammens made a key intervention at the other end.

The summer signing stopped Krejci from scoring his second of the evening, then somehow managed to stop Mosquera making clean contact with the loose ball.

“Attack, attack, attack” rang around a frustrated Old Trafford as United fans called for more from their side, with 17-year-old Bendito Mantato handed his debut as Amorim looked to his bench.

The desperation from both sides was clear in the closing stages, with Jhon Arias going close under pressure before Dorgu was denied a dramatic winner.

The wing-back slammed home after Sa parried a low Sesko strike, but the flag went up for offside.

Boos at the final whistle contrasted with Wolves chants of “we’ve won a point”.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Meanwhile at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s poor Premier League form extended to one win in seven games as Bournemouth held on for a 2-2 draw.

All four goals came in an eventful first half as the visitors took an early lead through David Brooks before Cole Palmer’s penalty levelled things.

Enzo Fernandez struck to make it 2-1 but predictably Chelsea could not hold on, Justin Kluivert equalising before the break.

Chelsea needed a result to restore a sense that things are progressing under Enzo Maresca. Instead they gave a performance that affirmed their frailties, from the absence of confident leadership to helm them in defence and midfield, to an inability to take the myriad of chances that fell their way.

Estevao was sensational on his return from injury, but beyond that nobody in blue looked sure of themselves when the ball came to them inside the penalty area. The summer transfer business that shuffled attacking players in and out has not remedied this team’s principal shortcoming.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the Premier League game against Bournemouth. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Stamford Bridge erupted in boos when the impressive Palmer was withdrawn just after the hour, taunts of “you don’t know what you’re doing” directed furiously at Maresca by supporters near the dugout.

Those jeers were almost replaced by jubilation when seconds later Estevao, seemingly now given free rein to appear on either flank, was denied only by an impressive low reach from Petrovic.

A wonderful chance then fell to Fernandez who lifted the ball over the bar when unmarked 12 yards out, but Enes Unal had the second half’s best chance when he volleyed over in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Newcastle earned an away win over Burnley, as did Everton at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, and Brighton fought back for a 2-2 draw against West Ham in east London.