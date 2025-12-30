Pedestrian dies after car collision in Co Kildare

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A pedestrian has died in Co Kildare following a car collision on Tuesday evening.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after the fatal collision on the Monasterevin Road leaving Kildare town in the direction of Monasterevin.

The incident took place around 6pm. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road, officially the R445, was closed on Tuesday night, with local diversions in place.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination was due to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage relevant to the investigation.