Hairdressers Peter Mark paid €2.5m dividend to shareholders last year

Revenues have rebounded dramatically in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic

Peter Mark paid the dividends last year amid an ongoing rebound in revenues following the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: iStock
Ian Curran
Tue Dec 30 2025 - 12:332 MIN READ

Peter Mark Salon Group, Ireland’s largest hairdressing chain, last year paid a €2.5 million dividend to its shareholders amid an ongoing rebound in revenues following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filed over Christmas, consolidated accounts for the group – which operates approximately 67 salons in the Republic and Northern Ireland, according to its LinkedIn page – also reveal that it received more than €727,000 in Government grants in 2024.

The filings do not provide further details about which grants the group received. However, an increased cost-of-business grant was available to qualifying small and medium enterprises, including hairdressers, last year.

Peter Mark Group received €31 million in Covid-related grants over three years, previous filings revealed, after the hairdressing industry was shuttered for long periods due to public health restrictions.

The group has bounced back dramatically in recent years, with turnover climbing to €60.5 million in 2024 from €58 million in the previous year, well above pre-Covid levels of around €50 million.

Profits after tax were relatively stable at just under €1.2 million in 2024, compared with nearly €1.3 million in 2023.

The business has been operating for over 60 years since brothers Peter and Mark Keaveney opened their first salon on Dublin’s Grafton Street in 1961. Led today by chief executive Peter O’Rourke, it is still owned by members of the Keaveney family.

James R Keaveney, Patrick J Keaveney and Paul V Keaveney and Cathal Keaveney are listed as directors along with Mr O’Rourke.

Until last year, the Keaveneys held their stake in the group through a Dublin-registered entity, Glenberg Holdings Unlimited Company. However, according to the directors’ report attached to the accounts, the group was reorganised in 2025, with Glenberg placed into voluntary solvent liquidation.

The immediate parent company in the group is now an Isle of Man-registered company, Goldberg IOM, but the ownership of Peter Mark Group has not changed, the report states.

Shareholders were paid a dividend of €2.5 million in the year, according to the directors’ report.

The group employed more than 1,400 people last year, paying wages and salaries in excess of €44.7 million. It had accumulated profits of more than €11.9 million at the end of 2024.

