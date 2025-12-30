Celtic defeat at Motherwell continues difficult start for Wilfried Nancy

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell 2 (Said 14, Watt 58) Celtic 0

Ibrahim Said headed his first Motherwell goal as the Steelmen consigned Wilfried Nancy to his fifth defeat in his first four weeks as Celtic manager.

Said converted Stephen O’Donnell’s cross before Elliot Watt capitalised on a mistake from Kasper Schmeichel to seal a 2-0 victory.

It was a comprehensive win for the home side, their first against Celtic for 10 years and their first at Fir Park since 2013.

Celtic struggled to mount any pressure until the final stages as they missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership.

They remain three points behind Hearts and saw Rangers cut the gap behind them to three ahead of Saturday’s derby, which is already looking like a crucial encounter for Nancy.

Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy on the touchline during the game at Fir Park. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA

The Frenchman was outwitted by Jens Berthel Askou, who has lost fewer games as Motherwell manager than his counterpart.

Nancy brought Republic of Ireland international Liam Scales into his back three while Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate came into midfield. Daizen Maeda was back in the centre-forward role.

Askou tweaked his system. Centre-forwards Callum Hendry and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos started on the bench as midfielders Callum Slattery, Said and Elijah Just were tasked with taking the threat to Celtic’s back three.

Yang Hyun-jun saw a header drift harmlessly wide early on in what proved to be Celtic’s only first-half effort at goal.

Motherwell had already taken control by the time O’Donnell looped a long cross behind the Celtic defence for Said to head home from seven yards in the 14th minute.

The home side were on top for the remainder of the half as the travelling fans vented their frustration at the board.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead before the break, recording six shots in all. Lukas Fadinger checked back unnecessarily after going clean through, Just twice came close and Johnny Koutroumbis had a low drive saved by Schmeichel.

Motherwell just shaded the first-half possession stats but looked far more purposeful with the ball, albeit they caused their fans a few nervous moments in their own half.

Ibrahim Said celebrates scoring Motherwell's first goal. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA

The half-time period felt like a big test of Nancy’s ability to impact a game and he made three substitutions. Shin Yamada, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan replaced Maeda, Bernardo and Kieran Tierney.

Just soon had an effort saved on the break but Celtic got their big chance when the previously ineffectual Benjamin Nygren played in Yamada. The Japanese striker was left still looking for his first goal in Scottish football after Calum Ward stopped his unconvincing effort.

Celtic’s frustration showed as Auston Trusty, Hatate and Anthony Ralston were booked for cynical fouls before the hosts doubled their lead in the 58th minute.

Schmeichel was loose with a pass towards Engels, Just intercepted and the ball broke for Watt to sweep home.

Nancy had made all of his changes by the midway point of the half as Colby Donovan and James Forrest came on.

But Motherwell continued to threaten on the break and Schmeichel saved from Just and Slattery.

Celtic’s frustration grew. Trusty twice pushed opponents but escaped a second yellow card while Scales was booked for his sixth foul.

The visitors finally found some pressure and Nygren looked like he had given Celtic a lifeline when he curled a shot towards the top corner but Ward leapt to touch the ball away and secure his seventh clean sheet in eight matches.