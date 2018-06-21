CRH closes €3bn acquisition of US cement firm Ash Grove

CRH has completed its $3.5 billion (€3.03 billion) acquisition of US cement manufacturer Ash Grove Cement Company.

The deal was announced in September last year. CRH said the US Federal Trade Commission had issued its consent order for the transaction on June 15th.

The deal is the biggest for CRH since it paid €6.5 billion for businesses sold off by rivals Holcim and Lafarge, following their 2015 merger. CRH is already the world’s third largest building materials supplier.

In a statement to the stock exchange, CRH said the transaction was now closed.