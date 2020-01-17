Construction body calls for loan scheme to help first-time buyers

The industry body representing house builders has called for the introduction of a Government-backed shared equity scheme to help first-time buyers (FTBs) get on the property ladder.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) said the current mortgage lending rules, which restrict lending for most borrowers to 3.5 times income, were too onerous and left many couples in a state of “rental purgatory” – paying high rent while unable to save for a deposit.

In a pre-election submission, it called for the establishment of a State-backed loan scheme to help FTBs over the deposit hurdle.

This would involve the State taking a small stake in newly-built houses to reduce the level of deposit required to secure a mortgage.

The federation said this would allow couples on joint incomes of €70,000 and above to access the market, while reducing their reliance on other state supports such as the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

Equity

In its submission, CIF noted that expenditure on HAP has grown rapidly in recent years and was likely to hit €1.4 billion this year.

This money would be better spent on a shared equity scheme as it “would increase the number of people who can realistically secure a mortgage” while reducing the numbers renting while taking people off social housing waiting lists.

“It would also enable homebuilders to secure finance to build and increase supply,” it said. The increased housing supply would also generate further revenue for the exchequer while alleviating the housing crisis, it said.

The lobby group said a couple earning €94,000 combined are currently unable to secure a mortgage for the averagely priced home in Dublin of €386,000.

This is reflected across the country with national house prices averaging €325k requiring a combined couple income of over €80,000, it said.

Lenders are allowed discretion on a certain volume of lending, allowing borrowers higher loan-to-income ratios.

But this was leading to strong sales in the first half of any given year before a significant drop off in the second half, the federation said.

“ This has had the undesired effect on the FTBs and has seen them forced into longer term rental where they then get caught in rental purgatory, paying high rent and all the while they cannot save for a deposit,” it said.

Trap

“ If this issue is not addressed, we are creating the new ‘poverty trap’ for the future retirees,” the group said.

CIF also took aim at recent changes to planning guidelines, aimed at promoting more densified housing schemes.

It claimed homebuilders particularly outside Dublin are struggling to deliver houses and apartments as the guidelines dictated a minimum of 35 units per hectare.

“To achieve this, homebuilders in the regions must build too many apartments in developments; this is not financially viable and curtails any homebuilding in areas outside Dublin,” it said.

“ Introducing flexibility on densities on a regional or market basis would maintain construction quality whilst allow regional homebuilders to secure finance to build much needed homes around the country,” it said.