Cairn Homes appoints Shane Doherty as new finance chief

Homebuilder Cairn Homes has appointed Shane Doherty as chief financial officer of the firm.

Mr Doherty, who is currently group chief financial officer with Morgan McKinley, will take up the role from April 2020. He was previously group CFO at Gaelectric Holdings, European finance director at Paddy Power and help various finance roles at Eircom.

He succeeds Tim Kenny who announced in July 2019 that he would leave the company in January to take up a new role with a private Irish company.

“Following a comprehensive recruitment process, I am delighted that Shane will be joining Cairn as CFO,” said Michael Stanley co-founder and chief executive of Cairn.

“Shane has in-depth experience in senior financial and business leadership roles across a range of sectors and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to develop and grow the business in the years ahead.”