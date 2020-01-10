Cairn sells 229 homes to landlord for €78m

House builder Cairn Homes has sold more than 220 dwellings in Dublin to an investment-firm backed landlord for €78 million.

Cairn said on Friday that it has sold 229 apartments, houses and duplexes in Lucan, west Dublin, to a company funded by US firm Angelo Gordon and managed by Irish business, Carysfort Capital.

The Dublin-listed house builder said that the buyers paid €78.75 million for the new homes, all of which Cairn confirmed would be finished by the end of this year.

Carysfort and Angelo Gordon intend renting the properties out, in keeping with a trend in the Republic where investors buy blocks of homes to cash in on high demand from tenants.

New York-based Angelo Gordon invests in property and other businesses, managing $36 billion for its clients. Carysfort Capital is an Irish investment manager.

The pair bought an apartment block on Hanover Quay in central Dublin from Cairn last year.