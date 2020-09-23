Westland Row headquarter office seeks €52 per sq ft

While the office occupier market continues to be challenged by coronavirus, those businesses looking to establish a headquarter base for the longer term in Dublin city centre may be interested in 42 Westland Row.

Situated less than 100m from the entrance to Pearse Street Dart station, this grade A office building extends to 1,012sq m (10,900sq ft) and comprises a restored period building to the front linked through a feature glazed atrium to a new build extension to the rear.

The building is ready for tenant fitout and has been finished to a high standard with specification that includes raised access floors, carpet tiles, VRF conditioning and LED lighting. Occupiers can also benefit from bicycle parking, shower and changing facilities and a passenger lift serving all levels.

Well positioned

Quite apart from its close proximity to Pearse Street Dart station, the subject property is located within a short walk of both the Luas green and red lines, and Busáras, which is just under 1km to the north.

42 Westland Row is well positioned between Dublin’s traditional central business district and the city’s Silicon Docks area, which is home to the European headquarters of numerous of the world’s biggest technology companies including Google, Twitter, Stripe and Facebook. Merrion Square, Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green meanwhile are all within a 10-minute walk.

Seán Ryan Mc Caffrey of Savills is quoting a rent of €52 per sq ft for the property.