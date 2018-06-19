US software firm to create 50 jobs in Belfast development hub

A New York-headquartered software company is establishing a new development centre in Northern Ireland that will initially create 50 jobs.

HHA eXchange, which provides cloud-based management services for the healthcare sector in the United States, has already started hiring in Northern Ireland for its first Belfast centre and is looking for new technical talent to join the company.

The US firm has developed a web-based platform that provides a real-time connection between homecare providers and payers.

According to HHA eXchange it currently supports 249,000 subscribers and facilitates about $4.95 billion billed for homecare services and it is seeing “tremendous growth” as it market expands across the US.

HHA eXchange chief executive Greg Strobel said the company had recently won a number of new contracts and needed to scale up its business to deal with the level of demand it is experiencing.

Mr Strobel wants its first investment in the North to play a key role in helping the US company grow.

“Our new tech hub in Belfast will focus on developing cutting-edge technology solutions to meet the needs of our expanding customer base,” he said.

“The Belfast team will focus on new enterprise technology developments that are central to our business’s growth. A key factor in choosing to open an office in Northern Ireland was the level of software knowledge and skilled talent available here, in addition to the location’s ease of travel from New York City.”

Invest NI is backing the expansion of the US firm to Belfast with a financial package totalling £400,000 towards the new jobs.